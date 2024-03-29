J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.39.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $199.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

