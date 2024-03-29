HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

