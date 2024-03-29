CareCloud’s (CCLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

