Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $198.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.