Recon Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 1st (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, May 1st. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

RCON stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

