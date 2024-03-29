CloudCommerce (CLWD) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CloudCommerce to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CloudCommerce and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 120 539 459 6 2.31

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.20%. Given CloudCommerce’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.47 CloudCommerce Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 10.81

CloudCommerce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Summary

CloudCommerce peers beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

