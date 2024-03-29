Element Fleet Management Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE EFN opened at C$21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.27. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$23.46.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. In other news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.