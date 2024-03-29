K-Bro Linen Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$35.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.98 and a 12-month high of C$35.70.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

