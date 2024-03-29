LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNZA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ LNZA opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LanzaTech Global has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of LanzaTech Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,962,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

