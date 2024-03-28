Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 5.3%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.36. 660,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,935,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Altimmune Stock Up 15.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 18.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

