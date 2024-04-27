Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Boeing stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.22. 7,208,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,195. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.