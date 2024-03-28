VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 114,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 149,686 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $46.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1397 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UITB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

