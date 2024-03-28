VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 114,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 149,686 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $46.40.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1397 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.