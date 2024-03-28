iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 50,872 shares.The stock last traded at $32.96 and had previously closed at $33.00.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCF. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 64,813 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

