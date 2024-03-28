Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 28th (AC, AGI, AMH, ANNX, AR, ARX, BIR, BRZE, BTG, CAS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 28th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $185.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $767.00 to $762.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $2.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from C$17.00 to C$18.90. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $18.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.25.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$115.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $132.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$12.60 to C$16.40. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $174.00 to $200.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) was given a C$1.60 price target by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$33.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$75.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.25. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.