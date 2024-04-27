K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 1,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in KBR by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in KBR by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,009 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its position in KBR by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 708,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

