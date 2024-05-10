Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $158.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

CROX traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 114,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,052. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

