XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John F. North Acquires 3,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) Director John F. North purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in XPEL by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in XPEL by 10.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

