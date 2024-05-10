Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 436.98% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of GOSS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 236,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,484. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

