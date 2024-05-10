OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,165. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $788.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,474.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $75,624.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,798.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

