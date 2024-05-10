Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 403.98% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

DNLI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,850.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.