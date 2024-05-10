PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 2,200 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26.

PUBM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.49. 25,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,600. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.81 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

