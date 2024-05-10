OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. Sells 675 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $134.58. 4,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

