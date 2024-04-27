DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

