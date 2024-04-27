Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.