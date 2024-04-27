First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,625 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

