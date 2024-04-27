Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.11% of AerCap worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.