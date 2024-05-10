Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) vs. Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Head to Head Review

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.68) -5.07 Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.74

Modular Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -993.28% -38.58% -31.24% Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Nyxoah and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nyxoah and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 141.78%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 151.48%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modular Medical beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

