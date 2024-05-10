Contrasting Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Technologies and Ondas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $20,000.00 146.88 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Ondas $15.69 million 3.42 -$44.85 million ($0.89) -0.92

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ondas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

37.7% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Global Technologies has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Technologies and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ondas has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 236.14%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A -6.54% -2.22% Ondas -291.49% -100.56% -49.29%

Summary

Global Technologies beats Ondas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

