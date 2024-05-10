Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Price Target at $29.67

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE BBU opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after buying an additional 128,970 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

