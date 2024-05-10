Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $816,283.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

