Analysts Set Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Price Target at $18.00

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
ZURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.00.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
