Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,568 shares of company stock worth $914,723 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.84 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

