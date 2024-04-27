Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 17.2% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $327.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,033. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.20 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

