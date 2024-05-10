Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $176,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dollar General by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Dollar General by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,077,000 after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 744.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 563,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $140.86 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

