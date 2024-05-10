iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $133.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

