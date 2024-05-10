Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.