Cormark Raises Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$2.25

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Tantalus Systems stock traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 122,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tantalus Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

