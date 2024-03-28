Cormark Raises Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$2.25

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.
