Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $480.62 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.29 and a one year high of $483.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.42. The company has a market cap of $384.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

