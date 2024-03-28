Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 9,649 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 53,756 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.