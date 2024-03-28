Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $725,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLTR traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $95.60. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

