Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,348. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

