Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 2,974 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 691,615 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 90,357 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 1,153,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,391. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

