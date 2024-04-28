Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FRT opened at $102.19 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.