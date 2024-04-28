Bailard Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,349,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after buying an additional 1,006,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 740,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,216,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 581,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.57 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

