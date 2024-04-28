Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Up 102.3% in April

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

