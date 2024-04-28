Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Up 102.3% in April

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.