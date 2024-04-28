Bailard Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of STNG opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

