Bailard Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

