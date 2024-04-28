LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

LTC stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Earnings History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

