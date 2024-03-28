West Oak Capital LLC Sells 185 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

