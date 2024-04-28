Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,700 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 176,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,388. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -546.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

